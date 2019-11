சீன அதிபர் ஜி ஜின்பிங்கின் மாமல்லபுரம் வருகை உறுதி! அதிகாரப்பூர்வ அறிவிப்பு

One benefit due to this Mahabhalipuram meet is certain that this place has become more cleaner and good roads are laid in and around this Historical Place. But what theis meeting is going to give the prosperity of the Nations we will have to wait and see. But the good point is we honor our other Nation Leaders for mutual friendship and cooperation.Indian Hospitality is shown to others and over all the money spent on this Chinese Leader visit is not a waste. The Country China who had grabbed some areas of our Nation and who is a friend of our enemy Pakistan is shown our hospitality attitude and must be welcomed by one and all. Will China be prepared to venture into ing big Industries in India for more Indian employment is a big question.