இனிதே முடிந்தது முதல்நாள் நிகழ்ச்சி

Good way to remind the deep rooted religious connection between India and China. Why only Tamil Nadu, why not other states question is also eliminated due to the same reason. Wearing vetti sattai is to attract Tamil Nadu people. Trade is more important in the current scenario than supporting Pakistan and occupying our land, India being one of China important importers, China will have to play the games wisely. Though no smart leader will fall for such a grand welcome, it is a mannerism to accept and respond in a respective way, as world is watching. So, hopefully we can expect some good relationship after this event. One stone, many mangoes proverb.