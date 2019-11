மாமல்லபுரம் சந்திப்பு: இடைத்தேர்லில் எதிரொலிக்குமா?

Slowly and steadily Tamilnadu people will start digging grave for DMK and go towards BJP and Modi. As people are fed up with the Dravidian rule change in the form of Rajini or Modi is bound to come in Tamilnadu. DMK started Liquor and Jayalalitha nurtured through TASMAC in many streets of Tamilnadu. The main reason for the accidents and crimes in Tamilnadu is reported to be this Liquor. If at all Tamilnadu people wants to have a peaceful and prosperous life these TASMAC shops must be closed once for all. Any Leader who brings this reform can rescue Tamilnadu from the evils and its effects.