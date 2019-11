மக்களை திசை திருப்பும் பா.ஜ., ராகுல் குற்றச்சாட்டு

Economy& Employment Started DECLINING Only After MODI's Sudden DEMONETISATION (Done Only to Cripple Opposition's Wealth Real Anti-Corruption involves Periodic DeMo, Strict Controls of V.High Cash & Wealth Etc Only Beyond Limits) STRICT AADHAR-ID MENTALISM (& Spy tems Compelled On very Activity Of People's Life which Completely Destroyed People's Peaceful Living & their Industrial-Commercial-Economic Activities Cash-Wealth Became IDLE For Fear of Accounting, Heavy-Wide-Multiple Taxations incl. GST, Silly-False Prosecutions Etc GOLD Prices shot Up as All Other Assets incl. Rupee (Shamefully Unreliable), Real Estate-FDs-Savings Etc Etc Fell thoroughly) GOVT LOOTING-TAXING-CHARGING PEOPLE In Every Possible Ways FOR ITS V.HIGH WASTEFUL EXPENDITURES (To Feed Lasy Vote Freebies-Briberies, To Pay People Non-Serving-Non Output Giving But V.V.Fatly Paid Govt. Obliging Officials incl. Judges Etc). Because Of these Activites, Even Smaller-Populous Bangladesh Etc Is-Will Better Perform Economically (even anti-India, China Etc Have Benefitted Greatly) Much to the Destruction of India (i.e. ANTI-INDIA). Unfortunately, Not only Nation But carefully built BJP is also being Destroyed Just Because Opposition View Points are not There Or Suppressed (essential for Nation-Society Building). At this Rate, People Will Not Pay Any Taxes