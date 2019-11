இந்தியர் உட்பட மூவருக்கு பொருளாதார நோபல் பரிசு

Tamilians are pioneers in many fields. No doubt on it. But present day trend in Tamil Nadu is not encouraging. Briefery cheating, malpractice, looting, laziness and begging in streets and government offices are increasing and people are longing for freebies. Nobel laureates alone cannot suggest sui ways to improve the economy. It is only the ruling party NETAS, higher bureaucracy (policy makers) must play a vital role for countries development. NETAS and criminal nexus with top level administrators are the common news in India. We cannot claim the new Economics Nobel laureates as Indian. He is a citizen of USA and his wife is also from USA. He is not going to contribute anything for India, except a few dollars to his kit and kin.