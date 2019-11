உள்நாட்டு ஆயுதங்களுடன் போர்: ராணுவ தளபதி

இந்தியாவும் பாகிஸ்தானும் மோதிக்கொண்டால்உலகமே அழியும் என்று ஆராச்சிகள் சொல்லுகின்றன .காந்தி தேசம் உலகுக்கு அமைதி சொன்னது மாறி அழிவுக்கு வித்திடும் நிலை வரும் (As per a hypothetical study by the University of Colorado Boulder and Rutgers University, if India and Pakistan were to engage in a nuclear war, 50-125 million people could die within a week, with far-reaching devastating consequences across the world such as climate catastrophe and starvation. Further, a report by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) has said that the total number of weapons possessed by the United States, Russia, Britain, France, China, India, Pakistan, Israel, and North Korea is 13,865. While this means a decrease of 600 nuclear weapons from 2018, the study also states that nuclear-possessing countries have been rapidly modernising their arsenal. Currently, Russia and the United States have 90 per cent of the world's nuclear arsenal, however, countries such as India and China could possess a combined count of 400-500 nuclear arsenal by 2025. While five states China, France, Russia, United Kingdom, and the United State are officially recognised as possessing nuclear weapons by the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, NPT, four (India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea) are non-NPT nuclear weapons possessors, and hence, are not legally recognised. )