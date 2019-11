2022ல் அ.தி.மு.க., ஆட்சி: ஓ.பி.எஸ்., - இ.பி.எஸ்., கடிதம்

Edappadi in spite of so many opposition from within his Party as well as from DMK still looks rock solid and is firmly sitting in Ruling chair.Stalin has failed in all his attempts to throw out Edappadi and ADMK. If Edappadi wants to win the election in 2021 he must start giving many freebies to the people before this election. Amma had shown that only frrebiws way is the best way to get votes in Tamilnadu.Edappadi is more sincere and honest as compared to Stalin and to attract the people for votes he must spend as much as possible in giving new new things as freebies to the people. Amma's way is a proven way to capture power and Edappdi must start his freebies days from now on. The God is also with Edappadi and the Rain God is very kind to give water to the people.