நீதிமன்றம் உத்தரவால் மோசடி வழக்குகள் அதிகரிப்பு!

Any property going to judiciary will never be returned. Even petty straight forward cases, judiciary is not giving judgement. We lost 5 poun gold in 1998 and police promptly caught hold of thiefs and property. They handed over the property to court. I atted the court five times from Neyveli to kumbokonam in span of one year and case was never came for hearing. This is because of inefficient lawyers were promoted to judge level by Dravidian corrupt politicians. It must change. District judiciary tem is full of corrupt people