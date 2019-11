ஆசிரியர், மனைவி, மகன் கொலையில் குற்றவாளியை காட்டிக் கொடுத்த, 'பாஸ்புக்'

It is a cruel pre planned murder.Whether he belongs to any political party or affiliated to any belief, it is immaterial and no one has any right to take the lives, especially a small innocent child or a pregnant woman. If he has any issue with the person, he should deal with him only but this barbarian killed the whole family without any mercy.He should be punished with maximum punishment permitted in Law. This punishment should deter others to do the same crime with any other person family.