இன்ஜி., கல்லூரிகளுக்கான அங்கீகாரம் வழங்க புதிய நிறுவனம்

these Engineering and medical colleges belong to politicians and are grantd autonomous university status. The politicians who are semi literates are the Vice Chancellors of these Universities. These politicians get government land at throwaway prices and their ninstitutions serve as source of making money, with no concern for the quality of eduction, faculty, infrastructure etc. Such institutions should be de recognised. The graduates coming out of these colleges, are not able to communicate. and compete with others. It is time the government takes a serious view of this mess.