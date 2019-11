ஜம்மு - காஷ்மீரில் இந்தியாவின் நடவடிக்கைக்கு ஆதரவு: மீண்டும் உறுதிபட கூறியது அமெரிக்கா

This is strange that people are creating problems across the globe in the name of super power , religion, region etc are preaching ADVISE to Bharath...Bharath is the land where Sanathana Dharm , Jain, Buddhist, Sikh were living together more than 2500+ years...This is the land which has given space to Jews when they were persecuted by Muslims and Christians in Middle east before 1000+ years...This is the land which has accommodated Parsi when they were forced for conversion in Turkey, Iran etc by Muslim groups before 800+ years.. This is the land which is accommodating muslims and chirstians who were converted from Sanathana Dharma during Muslim and Christian ruling of 800/400 years for money, sex, escaping from death penalty , escaping from more tax , power, position etc. So land of 7 religions US is a country which has got freedom before 400+ years...Still black people are killed by white people and US is not able to resolve this issue which is so simple as all the people are migrated to US just before 500+ years and converted to Christianity for being there...These type of people does not have basic moral authority to PREACH BHARATH on tolerance ...