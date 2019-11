வங்கி ஊழியர்கள், வேலைநிறுத்தம், ரூ.15 ஆயிரம் கோடி, பரிவர்த்தனை, பாதிப்பு

First of all derecognise the individual bank unions, which are controlled/headed by retired employees and also the AIBEA and BEFI, the Apex bodies of these bank unions which are under the control of Communists. I had interacted with many young employees in many banks banks who detest these union people but are scared of these people. The Workman directors wh were in the Bank's Board are also part of the loan sanction tem and keep quiet when big ticket loans were sanctioned. Have they at any part of time came out in and blew the whistle. These union leaders are பர்ஸிட்ஸ்