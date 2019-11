பெட்ரோல் டீசல் சில்லறை விற்பனை: புது நிறுவனங்களுக்கு அனுமதி

Thank you Mr.Modi and his Government. It is a very good decision to amalgamate the two telecom. corporations into one which will go a long way in improving employment and there is a healthy competition in telecom field. There is a wrong feeling among everyone that Mr.Modi government is favouring Jio by not allotting 4 G and by reducing the inter connectivity charges from 13P to 6P. In the recent Assembly elections, in Maharashtra Mumbai the telecom facilities were provided by MTNL at a cost of 40 Lakhs only whereas in Lok Sabha elections, the private Telecom operators charged 44 CRORES for the same work to Election Commission. So the government can know who is best and cheaper. The Government has an ambitious programme of digitalising 1,00,000 villages before 2021. If this target is to be achieved successfully within the stipulated period cheaper and quicker way, BSNL is the only Telecom operator who can do it because the private operators only want to seize the most populted city areas where they can get quicker realisation of capital and more profit for less investment and they do not have the sufficient and dedicated work force also.In 1960s, when there was no road even katcha one in Hill areas, it was BSNL staff who climbed there each day up and down carrying the instruments needed for erecting Telecom towers and satellite receivers .Their hard work is the only reason for India's development in Telecom business now and should not be forgotten by the Government . The private Telecom operators try to reduce the rental charges payable to these two Government run Telecom. organisations and the banks also sanction loan to these private Telecom operators very leniently, without proportion to their assets.