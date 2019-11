ANY ACTION COMMITTED IN ANGER IS AN ACTION DOOMED TO FAILURE. - CHENGIS KHAN ANYONE CAN BECOME ANGRY, THAT IS EASY. BUT TO BE ANGRY WITH THE RIGHT PERSON AT THE RIGHT TIME FOR THE RIGHT PURPOSE AND IN THE RIGHT WAY - THAT IS NOT WITHIN EVERYONE'S POWER THAT IS NOT EASY. - ARISTOTLE THE BEST FIGHTER IS NEVER ANGRY. - LAO ZI YOU WILL NOT BE PUNISHED FOR YOUR ANGER YOU WILL BE PUNISHED BY YOUR ANGER. - GAUTAMA BUDDHA