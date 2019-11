தீபாவளி பரிசு: எச்.ராஜா மகிழ்ச்சி

Everything is possible in Democracy ...Nehru , Indira, Rajiv, Sonia, Rahul were leading so called Congress party and first 3 were PM as well...Lalu,Azam Khan , Mamata , Jagan Reddy etc were /are CM /Ministers...It is not religion based King ruling country (52+ countries with 120 + crore people) where People are fooled in the name of religion , god and book...