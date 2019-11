இந்திய பொருளாதாரம் ஏறுமுகம்: இ.சி.ஜி.சி., தலைவர் பெருமிதம்

How to judge whether there is improvement or degradation in Economy ? Theshare market or sale of cars are not the only indicators. The sale of cars has come down because of the saturation point is reached. The government has changed its policy that only Electric cars production will get tax rebate. Public also understood the bad effects of pollution ans environment damage the fuel propelled cars are contributing. The use of OLA,UBER Taxis have changed the idea of travel among public.When I can travel in comfort with new brand of cars with A/C and can easily have cars of our requiremnet at any time, say bigger vehicle for big family or small car for single man business travel , all these can be attended by OLA or UBER. The Modi Xi Jing bing meet is important because India balance of trade payment to China is threatening india, like it was once threatening USA .Then the US PRESIDENT OBAMA MADE A FEW TRAVELS TO CHINA AND ALMOST FELL DOWN IN THE FEET OF CHINA NOT to press for payment of bonds USA had to pay back to China. That way, Obama helped USA to recover its Economy. Mr.Modi style was different.He made Chinese Premier to come to India and made such elaborate reception, the Chief is happy to consider improving import from India more to balance the imbalance of payment to China. The flow of black money is totally controlled. When in congress government sale of property was mostly black money proportion was greater than the white documented amount, but now it is totally upside down, means the payment of black money is almost NIL with the result, the State Government gets more income by way of stamp duty. A revolution in environment safety is in the air.government is planning to connect the whole of INDIA BY GAS PIPE LINES TO GENERATE POWER AND RUNNING TRANSPORT SO THAT THE CARBON RELEASED IN ATMOSPHERE IS WITHIN THE PERMITTED LEVEL.Water preservation and water transport, improving small harbours such tht it can help supply of sea food as well as safety of the Nation from sea invasion and many more good schemes not only for the public but at the same time bilding up the defence Forces with latest warfares and equipments , preparing for any war which may be more based on robatic than human contacts are a few of the plans for INDIA FOR MR.MODI GOVERNMENT. The only thing is to wait patiently for achieving the Super Power status sooner than planned.