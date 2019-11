இடைத்தேர்தல் தோல்வியை ஆராய தி.மு.க., முடிவு: இரு தொகுதிகளுக்கும் தனித்தனி குழு

This party is only spreading hatred between the religions and warming up in the fire. From the nig, MGR was thrown out because he demanded account of funds collected in Madurai conference. Total corruption money but escaping the Law because of scientific way the corrupt money was hidden. The public has now woken up and this party's mis use of media and social platforms for false propaganda is exposed easily now and the public eyes have ed up. The mis guided secularism by their abusive manner of treating Hindu religion to appease Muslims and Christians slowly ed up to the public. 1.Corruption 2 Abusive language and treatment, only to Hindus 3. Dynastic rule like the Congress party and above all, activities against the Indian Nation. Till now, htis party leaders were very clever way hidden their cunning nature. This party was silent when the SriLankan Tamils were murdered in millions but shed crocodile tears by fasting half a day in between two meals are wounds in the mind of true Tamil people. Tamil Nadu will improve and light at the end of the tunnel, only if we come out of the witch like iron clutches of this party.