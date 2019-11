பட்டாசு, வெடி சத்தம், குறைந்தது, எப்படி,

Deepavali is the festival of lights.If you want to celebrate this festival, you light amny small lamps and make the house bright. Crackers only make noise which is harmful for the ears, brain and the pollution reduces the life span of thousands of people arround the world , a major contribution for global warming. The world natural resources belong not only to us the present generation but for all future generations. We have no right at all to devoid this to them. A few thouand workers loose their job , but they can be rehabilitated but once the Nature is damaged, it is impossible to rebuild it. So have mercy, not for others but at least for your own grand children and hteir generations to ocme. If we stop crackers, some may loose their livelihood, but they can start making earthen lamps for Deepavali. This is only one native, but there are 1000s of native jobs to them available, but if we do not help stopping global warming, then mankind will be extinguish in another 100 years.