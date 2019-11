ரயில் டிக்கெட் ரத்துக்கு ஓ.டி.பி.,

this method is cumbersome and may be difficult to contact the agent when we decide to cancel the tickets when we are outstaions and especially in odd hours and the departure of trains in the night and we want to calcel it at the last movement when the agents office is closed. It is better to send the amount payable due to cancellation to the passenger's mobile number directly, as most of the passengers now carry PNR No in their mobile only. IRCTC should consider this suggestion. Moreover, I sometimes book tickets for my sisters and relatives from a foreign country mntioning their mobile only, It will be easier for me to cancel the tickets if necessary by keeping in touch with them at any time of day or night.There may be many more doing such bookings.