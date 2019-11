THESE DOCTORS ARE PAID MUCH MORE THAN ANY OTHER HOSPITAL. MERCILESS ACTION IF TRUE IS COMMENDABLE. PLEASE ONCE IMPLEMENTED FOR HUMANS SAKE DO NOT GO BACK ON YOUR ACTION. BAR ALL THESE PEOPLE FROM PRIVATE PRACTICING ONCE FOR ALL. DO NOT MAKE ANY PAYMENTS FOR THEIR ABSENTEEISM FROM DUTY. MOST STRINGENT ACTION NEEDED. REDUCE THEIR SALARY AND LET THEIR PAY PACKET MUST BE EQUAL TO THAT OF PAYMENT OF OTHER HOSPITALS. THEY ARE ALREADY PAID MORE THAN THEY DESERVE.