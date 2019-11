பெண்களுக்கு ஆபாச படம் : எஸ்.ஐ., 'சஸ்பெண்ட்

Criminals in police force will never receive punishments. Simply they will be transferred to a new assignment. But transfer is not a punishment. Suspension is also a temporary measure. Dismissing from the service is very rare for misusing their power. In many cases police, lawyers and some of the judiciary people always act as superior to law. Law enforcing authority is very weak in our country. Unrecorded crime rate is also more. Stagnation of cases in all courts is the index of compromises in judiciary. Giving adjournment in cases must be reduced to the barest minimum. If the judiciary is active then naturally law breakers numbers will get reduced in course of time.