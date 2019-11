சுஜித் மீட்பு பணி, தவறான, தகவல், பரப்பினால், நடவடிக்கை

It is very sad incident. Loss of life can never be compensated. The Government does not have a magic stick that it can wave that stick to give life to the boy.With the available equipments, the government and its officers and staff worked round the clock and it is very unfortunate tht they could not succeed. We can not turn this incident as a weapon to attack the Government or its team of workers who sincerely fought to revive the boy. Please realise it is the primary duty of the parents to watch their wards closely till they attain the age to understand the dangers surrounding them.