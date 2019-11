கட்கரிக்கு 2 மணி நேரம் போதும்; பிரச்னை 'ஓவர்': சிவசேனா

BJP was always sticking to SS, htough SS was using muscle power every time. But everything has an ending. Even in Mumbai Mayor election, BJP subdued in the larger interest of maintaining the State government for its full 5 years. This relaxation shown by BJP may be the cause for SS now sticking to its demand of CM post and 50% share in ministerial berths, though SS knows very well that its demands are totally unreasonable.It will ring the death bell of SS, if SS allies with Congress and NCP for forming government.