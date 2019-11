மரக்கழிவுகளை கையாள்வதில் அண்ணா நகர் மண்டலம் அசத்தல்

Government of Tamilnadu should implement this scheme in all wards of chennai see to it this collected at source from places where it has been thrown by proper advertisement and intimation to peoples. Like this they should collect veges,waste foods,glasses,Rubber, Plastics,Containers, from sources itself , with proper intimation and advertisement in Medias , this scheme should be implemented for the benefit of peoples and avoid accumulating of garbage on street corners.See to it more manpower employed or use private contract organization for implementing of the scheme and give employment to more peoples on a shift tem on all days of the week.Make all garbage piling area to rain harvest area and road side garden to make the citi more cleaner and greener.