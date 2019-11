வக்கீல்கள் பாக்., நாட்டினர் அல்ல: பார் கவுன்சில்

Already our Government had taken necessary steps. By asking adjournments without reasonable cause most of the advocates cheating the public in all sorts of litigation. Police are working without rest and peace in all cadres. I will stand behind good peoples. Police duty is must. Nowadays noble personalities like V.O. Chidambaram Pillai, Sardar Vallabhai Patel and Mahatma Gandhiji not serving in Indian Judiciary. Judiciary turned in to bussiness.