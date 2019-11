பாதியில் நின்ற 20 ஆயிரம் வீடுகள் உயிர் பெறும்; கட்டுமான துறை வரவேற்பு

Gift from budget for poor, salaried and mid income people 1)No tax rate increase. 2)Pay more tax 3)Pay more for petrol, diesel, gold and cigarettes’ 4)Extra increase in expenditure and burden to all poor, mid income and salaried 5)The rate of IT for corporate is down since they are deciding all sectors expect poor, mid income and salaried 6) The poor, mid income and salaried have to spend more and more and they should leave this country india to other countries for their livelihood. 7)Affected people 90 crores. 8) since i am paying income tax to the tune of 20%, GST in all products to 30% and other tax rate as minimum 10% and i have only a meger amount of 39% for my expenditure as food, medical,transport, rent, dressing and so on so forth i am not able to purchase any type of housing. 9) More over the housing sector gives minimum land area as 10 to 30 % as land and 30% Built up area and balance 40% as common area in which no individual can claim rights and this will be the main cause for non selling of houses in Flats,Row houses, and villas. 10) i am a senior citizen and what ever the amount i have i want to use it for my survival. Hence providing 25000 crores of money is a waste expenditure for housing sector. A gift given by mrs. Nirmala sitaraman, FM to poor, mid income and salaried. Sorry to say that a poorest budget to all three as told above.