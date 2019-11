அயோத்தி தீர்ப்பு டிரண்டிங்

Let us all remember the excellent arguments put forth by Shri.K.Parasaran, former Attorney General. He argued for hours in SC standing despite being more than 92 years old very passionately. It was his arguments which said the Deity is a legal person and entitled to be represented and own property. Even when the Judges requested him to make his submissions sitting, he said the Majesty of the temple of law should be respected. He is an icon and shining example and role model for the budding lawyers. Compare him with present day ruffian lawyers.