மிலாது நபி: தலைவர்கள் வாழ்த்து

புதுடில்லி: மிலாது நபியை முன்னிட்டு, ஜனாதிபதி ராம்நாத் கோவிந்த் மற்றும் பிரதமர் மோடி வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.
ஜனாதிபதி ராம்நாத் வெளியிட்ட டுவிட்டர் பதிவு: மிலாது நபியை முன்னிட்டு, நாட்டு மக்களுக்கு, குறிப்பாக நமது உள்நாடு மற்றும் வெளிநாடுகளில் வசிக்கும் நமது முஸ்லிம் சகோதரர்கள் மற்றும் சகோதரிகளுக்கு வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்து கொள்கிறேன்.
On the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. His message of universal brotherhood and compassion inspires us to work for well being of all.
பிரதமர் மோடி:சமுதாயத்தில் நல்லிணக்கம், இரக்க உணர்வை இந்நாள் மேலும் அதிகரிக்கட்டும். சுற்றிலும் அமைதி நிலவட்டும்
Greetings on Milad-Un-Nabi. Inspired by the thoughts of Prophet Muhammad, may this day further the spirit of harmony and compassion in society. May there be peace all around.
