மிலாது நபி: தலைவர்கள் வாழ்த்து

Updated : நவ 10, 2019 11:01 | Added : நவ 10, 2019 10:59
புதுடில்லி: மிலாது நபியை முன்னிட்டு, ஜனாதிபதி ராம்நாத் கோவிந்த் மற்றும் பிரதமர் மோடி வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.

ஜனாதிபதி ராம்நாத் வெளியிட்ட டுவிட்டர் பதிவு: மிலாது நபியை முன்னிட்டு, நாட்டு மக்களுக்கு, குறிப்பாக நமது உள்நாடு மற்றும் வெளிநாடுகளில் வசிக்கும் நமது முஸ்லிம் சகோதரர்கள் மற்றும் சகோதரிகளுக்கு வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்து கொள்கிறேன்.







பிரதமர் மோடி:சமுதாயத்தில் நல்லிணக்கம், இரக்க உணர்வை இந்நாள் மேலும் அதிகரிக்கட்டும். சுற்றிலும் அமைதி நிலவட்டும்

