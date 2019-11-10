மிலாது நபி: தலைவர்கள் வாழ்த்து

புதுடில்லி: மிலாது நபியை முன்னிட்டு, ஜனாதிபதி ராம்நாத் கோவிந்த் மற்றும் பிரதமர் மோடி வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.



ஜனாதிபதி ராம்நாத் வெளியிட்ட டுவிட்டர் பதிவு: மிலாது நபியை முன்னிட்டு, நாட்டு மக்களுக்கு, குறிப்பாக நமது உள்நாடு மற்றும் வெளிநாடுகளில் வசிக்கும் நமது முஸ்லிம் சகோதரர்கள் மற்றும் சகோதரிகளுக்கு வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்து கொள்கிறேன்.

On the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. His message of universal brotherhood and compassion inspires us to work for well being of all.