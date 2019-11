கோயில் நிலத்தில் வசித்தால் பட்டா இல்லை

Government should immediately resume all the temple lands where the lease period has expired or unlawfully occupied or encroached. Other lands should be resumed on expiry of the lease period. During the British period temple lands were given on long lease for many christian missionaries for educational purposes not with the intent of educating the Indians but to impose the Macaulay tem to divide and rule India. These institutions have outlived the purpose and should be resumed by the Government and the institutions should be run by the Government. In the City of Chennai, one could count at the least about one thousand acres of temple land occupied by these institutions functioning as if they had inherited these from British and act as per the dictates of Vatican. So also temple lands allotted to the Clubs and other similar purposes. Resume these lands and where the lands are not required for public purpose should be auctioned and invested in long term Sovereign Bonds and the income should be used for maintenance of the temples including payment of salaries to the temple employees on par with the Government employees.