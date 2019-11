பாஜ., ஆளும் மாநிலங்கள்: 40 சதவீதமாக குறைந்தது

If BJP and Modi acts to grab power illegally like in Maha BJP is sure to loose many more States.Unemployment Farmers and economy are all in shambles and BJP acting against the constitution in grabbing power in States. The only credit for BJP is so far BJP is non-corrupt Party but the lust for power will put them in a ditch. When Elephant fall in a ditch even the Ant will throw sand in the ditch. BJP has to change their strategies and especially Amit shah is the cause for the loss of image for BJP.