அஜித் பவாருடன் சேர்ந்தது தவறா? பட்னவிஸ் பதில்

Fadnavis has shown that the lust for power made to him to loose his thinking capacity. Fadnavis is responsible for the loss of image of BJP. Modi and Amit shah's credibility is in question due to Fadnavis. Fadnavis was an able CM of Maha but failed to act in a lawful manner before his oath.If you make friends with unreliable people the loss is for you. Ajit Pawar has coolly withdrawn and joined with Sharad Pawar but Fadnavis is put to shame. BJP has lost its credibility in Maharashtra.