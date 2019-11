அரசு அலுவலகங்களில் லஞ்சம் : 6வது இடத்தில் தமிழகம்

Most Govt. Officials (incl. Judges) Don’t Care to Serve People Besides Grave Power Misuses & Corruption Despite VV Fat Pay Expenditures. Best Ways To Improve Services to Supreme People are (a) Abolish All Govt. Posts as they have become Anti-People (b) Double Employment for every Post But Only On Minm Wages (incl. Judges) For Reducing Wastage of Public Money, Increasing Work Efficiency & Services to People. (c) Reduce Pay of All Current Govt. Officials to 25% of Current Pay as they are Worthless Even that amount Remaining 25% Pay Based Only on Satisfactory Feedback Certificates Issued by General Public after their Services-Maxm Pay them Only 50% (d) Saved Huge Money be Used for Genuine-Normal Developments (not Freebies-Concessions) (e) Let People’s Reps SUSPEND Govt Officials on Mere Accusations by 01 or More Unbiased-Affected People (Heavens Wont be Lost If they are not in Service –let them Defend in Neutral Courts Even Arrest them If there are Prima Facie Evidence on Investigation) (f) Abolish Misusing Unionism- Let Affected Individuals Fight for their Genuine Rights by Personal Applications & Petitions. BUT WHO WILL DO THESE-Ruler Leaders-Peoples Rep Sheeps Want Govt. Officials For Misuse of Powers & Loot of Public Money-Assets. Senior Officers Don’t Do for Same Reasons, Brotherhood Bias & Unionism. Judges are Not Bothered to Serve Justice & People (Only Extremely Delayed,, Pro-Ruler Biased & Non-Quality Judgements). ONLY GOD OR EVERY YEAR ELECTIONS (NON-COSTLY) CAN SAVE THE COUNTRY.