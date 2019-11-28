Dinamalar

உத்தவிற்கு மோடி டுவிட்டரில் வாழ்த்து

Updated : நவ 28, 2019 20:27 | Added : நவ 28, 2019 19:29 | கருத்துகள் (9)
உத்தவ், மோடி டுவிட்டர், வாழ்த்து

புதுடில்லி: மஹாராஷ்டிரா முதல்வராக சிவசேனா கட்சி தலைவர் உத்தவ் தாக்கரே இன்று பதவியேற்றார். அவருக்கு பிரதமர் மோடி டுவிட்டரில் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்துள்ளார். அதில் மஹாராஷ்டிராவின் பிரகாசமான எதிர்காலத்திற்காக, விடா முயற்சியுடன் உத்தவ் செயல்படுவார் என நான் நம்புகிறேன்.இவ்வாறு அந்த வாழ்த்து செய்தியில் பிரதமர் மோடி குறிப்பிட்டுள்ளார்.



