ஜூன் 1 முதல் ஒரே நாடு ஒரே ரேஷன் திட்டம்: ராம்விலாஸ் பஸ்வான்

Good decision and initiative by central government , this will be appreciable by almost all working class people who are very much struggle when they moved from one place to another place either by shifting the residence or by job transfer from one city to other city. Let this tem should also give option to consumer to go for purchase of article from ration shop or required cash compensatory support of subsidy for the article they wish to purchase , as most of the government servants are getting cash compensation by way DA rise for price index rise , let this subsidy also been considered as cash compensatory support for public based on price index for the people who opt out for not getting the ration article.