என்கவுன்டர்: நீதி கிடைத்ததாக திரைப்பிரபலங்கள் கருத்து

I appreciate knowing the rape accused are encountered by police. But, some of the key issues arose now are A) was there only those four involved in that crime or some more?B) was the victim chosen at random or as a token of revenge?C) when there are hundreds of ladies crossing that particular venue, what made the accused to wait for the victim by puncturing the tyre of her vehicle?d) if the intention of the criminals were only mere pleasure, victim wouldve not been killed but she was killed. These doubts make to feel that TS Policemen made this encounter with a purpose may be to help a big fish to run away from the judicial punishment. Wishing this case to be handed over to CBI for peer investigation.