ஏழைகளுக்கு நீதி கிடைப்பதில் சிரமம்: ஜனாதிபதி கவலை

WasHeSleepingSoFar.AllDrama.Rather than Getting Maxm Punishment (incl. Death) to Real Accused (instead of Scape-Goats) through Fast-Track Investigation & Courts (possible within 01-06months), Police-Rulers-Liars-Conspirators are Doing such Cold-Blooded, Unconstitutional Murders to satisfy Women Fanaticists-Media Propagandas, Politicians, to cover-up their Inefficiencies And are Biggest Terrorists Who Must be Punished with Same Brutal Midnight Encounter Murders by Fast-Track Courts to Uphold Sword of Neutral & Unbiased Justice. Atleast SC Must Act V.Quickly & Fully Punish such Grave Anti-Socials within 03months to Stem Dangerous Police Terrorism.