டில்லி கோர சம்பவம்: பிரதமர், ஜனாதிபதி, இரங்கல்

புதுடில்லி: டில்லி தீவிபத்தில் 43 பேர் உயிரிழந்ததற்கு, ஜனாதிபதி ராம்நாத் கோவிந்த் , பிரதமர் மோடி, உள்துறை அமைச்சர் அமித்ஷா, டில்லி முதல்வர் கெஜ்ரிவால் உள்ளிட்ட தலைவர்கள் இரங்கல் தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.





ஜனாதிபதி ராம்நாத்கோவிந்த்



ஜனாதிபதி ராம்நாத் கோவிந்த் அவரது டுவிட்டரில்; டில்லியின் அனஸ் மண்டியில் தீ பற்றிய சோகமான செய்தியைக் கேட்டு மிகவும் வருத்தமாக இருக்கிறது. எனது எண்ணங்களும் பிரார்த்தனைகளும் பாதிக்கப்பட்ட குடும்பங்களுடன் உள்ளன. காயமடைந்தவர்கள் விரைவாக குணமடைய வேண்டும். மக்களை மீட்பதற்கும், உதவி வழங்குவதற்கும் உள்ளூர் அதிகாரிகள் தீவிரமாக ஈடுபட்டுள்ளனர்.

Extremely sad to hear the tragic news about fire in Delhi's Anaz Mandi. My thoughts and prayers are with affected families. Wishing an early recovery to those injured. The local authorities are doing their best to rescue people and provide help.



— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 8, 2019







பிரதமர் மோடி



டில்லி ராணி ஜான்சி சாலையில் உள்ள அனுஜ் மார்க்கெட்டில் ஏற்பட்ட தீவிபத்து கொடூரமானது. உயிரிழந்தோர் குடும்பத்தினரின் நினைவாக எனது மனம் உள்ளது. காயமடைந்தவர்கள் விரைவில் குணமடைய பிரார்த்திக்கிறேன். துயர தீவிபத்து ஏற்பட்ட இடத்தில் அதிகாரிகள் தேவையான உதவிகளை செய்து வருகின்றனர்.











The fire in Delhi's Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road is extremely horrific. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a quick recovery. Authorities are providing all possible assistance at the site of the tragedy.



— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2019

















உள்துறை அமைச்சர்அமித்ஷா





டில்லி தீவிபத்தில் விலைமதிப்பில்லாத உயிர்கள் பறிபோனது சோகமானது. உயிரிழந்தோரின் குடும்பத்திற்கு இரங்கல் தெரிவித்து கொள்கிறேன். காயமடைந்தவர்கள் விரைவில் குணமடைய வேண்டி கொள்கிறேன். அனைத்து உதவிகளையும் உடனடியாக வழங்க வேண்டும் என அதிகாரிகளுக்கு உத்தரவிட்டுள்ளேன்.









Tragic loss of precious lives in the fire accident in New Delhi. My deepest condolences with families of those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the early recovery of the injured.



Have instructed concerned authorities to provide all possible assistance on urgent basis.



— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 8, 2019





டில்லி முதல்வர் கெஜ்ரிவால்



சோகமான செய்தி. மீட்பு பணிகள் நடந்து வருகின்றன. தீயணைப்பு வீரர்கள், சிறப்பானபணியை செய்து வருகின்றனர். காயமடைந்தவர்கள் மருத்துவமனையில் அனுமதிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளனர்.















பா.ஜ., செயல் தலைவர் நட்டா

உயிரிழந்தோரின் குடும்பத்தினர் நினைவாக எனது நினைவு உள்ளது என தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

