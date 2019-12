நிர்பயா குற்றவாளியின் சீராய்வு மனு; டிச.,17ல் விசாரணை

They are making a mockery of Judiciary by making appeals on frivolous grounds. As a matter of fact the provision of mercy/clemency should be scrapped. Every accused irrespective of the gravity of crime is entitled to go through the judicial process but once the matter is settled by the judiciary once and for all what for this mercy and clemency discretion to Governors and Presidents. This shifts the ground from Judiciary to Political domain. The President or the Governor is bound by the recommendations of the Union or State cabinet respectively. Is this not a mockery of justice. If so, why waste the time of courts going through the process. Once the FIR is filed take the matter to the President of Governor as applicable and decide the matter. At the least Courts can look to thousands of other cases pending. Look at what is happening to the convicts of Rajiv Gandhi killing. The mercy plea withdrew from the gallows and sent to life imprisonment. Time and again they litigate for release and the political parties pursuing their own agenda to support these cases and resolutions passed at the legislative assembly.