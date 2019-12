குடியுரிமை சட்டம்: தடை விதிக்க சுப்ரீம் கோர்ட் மறுப்பு

Lot of waste paper will be available in supreme court. Cases are being filled scrupulously without any substance. These 60 cases are being filled to attract votes of a section of the peoples. CAA is for giving a relief to minorities came to India as refugees. Since they were ill treated in the neighbouring countries. In what way CAA in going to affect the indian citizens? The opposition parties are trying to fool the voters and creating fear among the citizens. These people are the real enemies to the country, their action is nothing but anti India in nature.