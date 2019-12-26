என்பிஆர், என்ஆர்சி நாணயத்தின் இரு பக்கங்கள்: ஸ்டாலின்

சென்னை: என்பிஆர் ,என்ஆர்சி நாணயத்தின் இரு பக்கங்கள் என தி.மு.க., தலைவர் ஸ்டாலின் டுவிட்டரில் பதிவிட்டுள்ளார். அவரின் பதிவு: தேசிய மக்கள் தொகை பதிவேட்டிற்காக ரூ.4 ஆயிரம் கோடி செலவிட வேண்டியதன் அவசியம் என்ன? தேசிய மக்கள் தொகை பதிவேடும், தேசிய குடிமக்கள் பதிவேடும் ஒரு நாணயத்தின் இரு பக்கங்கள். மதங்களுக்குகிடையே பாகுபாடு மற்றும் வேற்றுமையை மக்கள் தொகை பதிவேடு உருவாக்கும் என்ற கவலை எழுந்துள்ளது. என பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.
NPR and NRC are two sides of the same coin.
Under the #CAA2019, as amended, there is a concern that NPR will create an ecosystem that will discriminate against all religions.
The Central Government must explain what is the need to spend INR 4000 crore on NPR now? #NPRisNRC pic.twitter.com/8Q6Gibarfo
— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 26, 2019
