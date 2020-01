'மாணவர்கள் மீது அத்துமீறல் பார்லி.,நிலைக்குழு கேள்வி

This is one way complaint where as the students especially JNU & Jamia millia university have taken clean anti-national stand in the guise of people's right, nobody question them. They have been instigated, paid rioting money and muslim students in particular took anti-india stand whether she or he. for them the nation is secondary and hopeless religion is first. Why don't the Hindus think ??? Police is there to cull the violence by persuation and if persuation fail, must use brutal power. Police did the right thing and must be appreciated, after all TOM, HICK, HARRY AND ABDULs cannot cross borders and take a shelter to bomb India.