ஆளும் கட்சிக்கு எதிரான பா.ம.க., போராட்டம் திடீர் ரத்து ஏன்?

Conducting exam should be for improvement of memory power and attain knowledge, Exam should be like tension free one all questions are to be of objective type , students should love to coming school and love to right exams with out fear , they should be trained in social work, teach them more languages by speaking and reading,writing. They should be trained well in sports and other activity which they like , examination pattern of study by mug up lessons should be avoided and remove this old pattern of study. Education should have more moral values instead of mug up of lessons for exams.