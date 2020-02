சந்தோஷ மேஜிக் செய்யுமா மோடி பட்ஜெட் :2020 மத்திய பட்ஜெட் எதிர்பார்ப்புகள்

This is a high time for government and public should think on reducing unwanted expenditure and avoid certain expenses of conducting more functions and celebrations , which is only wasting money though it is benefiting the other section of people. There should not be more benefitsand subsidy for Mp's and Mla's as they come to politics only for serving people. Let them enjoy pension and medical benefit they should not be given more subsidy for their spending, their salary to be fixed only to all mps and mla's with a fixed amount for entire nations mps and mlas which should be borne by central government. Elections spending should be avoided if any mps or mla expired there should not be election again person who been sponsored by party who won election in that constituency should announce nominated Mp and Mla from that party. Salary rise for government staff and pension rise for staff of government should only be once in 5 years only but DA can be release based on price index rise. Try to reduce more branches and offices and departments of government offices and initiate more online approval by paying fees should be implemented with out contacting government officials.