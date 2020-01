பெண்களை மசூதியில் அனுமதிக்க தயார்: இஸ்லாமிய அமைப்பு

//மசூதிகளில் தொழுகைக்காக பெண்கள் நுழைய இஸ்லாத்தில் எந்த தடையும் இல்லை// Very TRUE. This is what I was given to understand when I asked a learned Muslim gentleman when I was in KSA. He said both men and women are permitted to offer prayers together in the mosques.