கெஜ்ரிவாலுக்கு மோடி வாழ்த்து

புதுடில்லி: டில்லி சட்டசபை தேர்தலில் வெற்றி பெற்ற கெஜ்ரிவாலுக்கு பிரதமர் மோடி வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.
இது தொடர்பாக டுவிட்டரில் அவர் வெளியிட்ட பதிவு : டில்லி சட்டசபை தேர்தலில் அமோக வெற்றி பெற்ற ஆம் ஆத்மி மற்றும் கெஜ்ரிவாலுக்கு பாராட்டுகள். டில்லி மக்களின் ஆசைகளை நிறைவேற்ற வாழ்த்துகளை தெரிவித்து கொள்கிறேன். இவ்வாறு அந்த பதிவில் மோடி தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.
Congratulations to AAP and Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji for the victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections. Wishing them the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Delhi.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 11, 2020
