கெஜ்ரிவாலுக்கு மோடி வாழ்த்து

Updated : பிப் 11, 2020 18:50 | Added : பிப் 11, 2020 18:49
புதுடில்லி: டில்லி சட்டசபை தேர்தலில் வெற்றி பெற்ற கெஜ்ரிவாலுக்கு பிரதமர் மோடி வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.




இது தொடர்பாக டுவிட்டரில் அவர் வெளியிட்ட பதிவு : டில்லி சட்டசபை தேர்தலில் அமோக வெற்றி பெற்ற ஆம் ஆத்மி மற்றும் கெஜ்ரிவாலுக்கு பாராட்டுகள். டில்லி மக்களின் ஆசைகளை நிறைவேற்ற வாழ்த்துகளை தெரிவித்து கொள்கிறேன். இவ்வாறு அந்த பதிவில் மோடி தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

