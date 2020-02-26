Dinamalar

டில்லி மக்கள் அமைதி காக்க வேண்டும்: பிரதமர் வேண்டுகோள்

Updated : பிப் 26, 2020 14:09
புதுடில்லி : டில்லியில் மக்கள் அனைவரும் அமைதி காக்க வேண்டும் என பிரதமர் மோடி வேண்டுகோள் விடுத்துள்ளார்.

இது தொடர்பாக டுவிட்டரில் அவர் வெளியிட்ட பதிவு:
டில்லியின் பல்வேறு பகுதிகளில் நிலவும் சூழ்நிலையை ஆய்வு செய்தேன். அமைதி மற்றும் சகஜ நிலை திரும்ப போலீஸ் மற்றும் பல அமைப்புகள் களத்தில் இருந்து பணியாற்றி வருகின்றனர்.








அமைதியும், நல்லிணக்கமுமே நமது நெறிமுறைகளுக்கு மையமாக உள்ளது. அனைத்து நேரங்களிலும், அமைதி மற்றும் சகோதரத்துவத்தை தொடர வேண்டும் என டில்லியில் உள்ள எனது சகோதர, சகோதரிகளை கேட்டு கொள்கிறேன். அமைதி மற்றும் சகஜ நிலையை விரைவில் கொண்டு வருவது இந்த நேரத்தில் முக்கியமானது.




இவ்வாறு அந்த பதிவில் மோடி தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

மனிதன் - riyadh,சவுதி அரேபியா
26-பிப்-202015:11:20 IST Report Abuse
மனிதன் இந்த வன்முறைக்கு காரணமே,கபில் மிஸ்ரா குரூப்தான்...இப்படியெல்லாம் நாட்டை சுடுகாடாக்க, இவர்களால் மட்டும்தான் முடியும்.... பாவம் ஒரு பக்கம் பழி ஒரு பக்கம்....
Rate this:
Share this comment
Cancel
prakashc - chennai,இந்தியா
26-பிப்-202015:01:39 IST Report Abuse
prakashc ABCD தான் வெளிநாட்டு பணமா ? மாட்டிக்கிட்டான்டா புடிங்க இவனை. நாட்டில் தீவிரவாதிக்கு பிறந்த ABCD .அப்பன் பேரு?
Rate this:
Share this comment
Ab Cd - Dammam,சவுதி அரேபியா
26-பிப்-202015:22:35 IST Report Abuse
Ab Cdஇது தாண்ட கருத்தை எதிர்கொள்ளமுடியாமல் தனி மனித தாக்குதல் செய்யுறது, உனக்கு அப்பன் பேரு தெரியலன்னா உங்க அம்மா கிட்ட கேளு ... இப்படி பப்லிகில் கேட்காதே...
Rate this:
Share this comment
Cancel
hari - CHENNAI,இந்தியா
26-பிப்-202014:55:26 IST Report Abuse
hari இடஒதுக்கீட்டை நிரந்தரமாக நீக்கிவிட்டால் மதமாற்றம், குடியுரிமை முதலிய எல்லா பிரச்சனைகளும் முடிவுக்கு வந்துவிடும். தகுதிக்கு மட்டுமே முன்னுரிமை கொடுக்கவேண்டும்.
Rate this:
Share this comment
ஹாஜா குத்புதீன் - ,
26-பிப்-202015:02:41 IST Report Abuse
ஹாஜா குத்புதீன்தயவு செய்து பிரதமரும் அமித்சாவும் இத கையில் எடுக்கனும்....
Rate this:
Share this comment
ஹாஜா குத்புதீன் - ,
26-பிப்-202015:04:51 IST Report Abuse
ஹாஜா குத்புதீன்தகுதிக்கே முன்னுரிமை என்ற கருத்தையே ஆதரிக்கிறேன்....
Rate this:
Share this comment
Cancel

