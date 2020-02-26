டில்லி மக்கள் அமைதி காக்க வேண்டும்: பிரதமர் வேண்டுகோள்

புதுடில்லி : டில்லியில் மக்கள் அனைவரும் அமைதி காக்க வேண்டும் என பிரதமர் மோடி வேண்டுகோள் விடுத்துள்ளார்.



இது தொடர்பாக டுவிட்டரில் அவர் வெளியிட்ட பதிவு:

டில்லியின் பல்வேறு பகுதிகளில் நிலவும் சூழ்நிலையை ஆய்வு செய்தேன். அமைதி மற்றும் சகஜ நிலை திரும்ப போலீஸ் மற்றும் பல அமைப்புகள் களத்தில் இருந்து பணியாற்றி வருகின்றனர்.





Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy.



அமைதியும், நல்லிணக்கமுமே நமது நெறிமுறைகளுக்கு மையமாக உள்ளது. அனைத்து நேரங்களிலும், அமைதி மற்றும் சகோதரத்துவத்தை தொடர வேண்டும் என டில்லியில் உள்ள எனது சகோதர, சகோதரிகளை கேட்டு கொள்கிறேன். அமைதி மற்றும் சகஜ நிலையை விரைவில் கொண்டு வருவது இந்த நேரத்தில் முக்கியமானது.



Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest.