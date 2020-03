கேரளாவில் ரூ.20க்கு உணவு; மக்களை மீட்க ரூ.20 ஆயிரம் கோடி ஒதுக்கீடு

Special Package | #COVID19 ₹20,000 Cr package to fight the pandemic.📜 2000 Cr in loans thru Kudumbashree👷🏽‍♂️ 2000 Cr for employment guarantee scheme👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 ₹1320 Cr for ₹1000 assistance to families not eligible for pensions.👵🏾 2 months welfare pensions in advance pic.twitter.com/4AC6XcZkvt