நாட்டில் எமர்ஜென்ஸியா ? இல்லை என ராணுவம் மறுப்பு

In emergency situation all media will be under the control of the govt. without prior approval no media can broad news about the happenings in the society. all newspapers will be under strict scrutiny. no political party leader will be expressed to air his opinion. Now the press and the media is more freedom which is why they spread rumours which is detrimental to the nation. There is also likely hood of foreign hand behind such false news to disturb the citizens like the oppn parties did in the case of CAA, NRC, etc.