இன்று மாநில முதல்வர்களுடன் பிரதமர் மோடி ஆலோசனை

Entire state government in India is expecting reply or mail.from ICMR for testing approval. Still v don't have testing equipment to test the patients health. Daily ICMR is sanctioned maximum 40 to 50 labs in India. This is last week status. Govt must have taken the decision to give more powers to ICMR . first week of March this action should have been taken. Very late . Day by day Maharashtra virus infection case is increased rapidly. And death also highest in India. Warning bell now.