ரேஷனில் இன்று முதல் 'கொரோனா' நிவாரணம்

Instead of Doing Cheap Vote-Catching Wastages, (Now, All People Already Have Some Shelter, Food & Money), ENSURE Deliveries of All Essentials Esp. Medical Facilities Free Food, Most Essentials like Medical Facilities (incl. some Money) are More Required in Later Stages. In General, Govt Must ABOLISH All Freebies, Concessions, VVV FAT-WASTEFUL & EXTRAVAGANT EXPENDITURES (Esp. All Govt. Posts (& Pay-Scales, being Useless-Anti-People Incl. Top Officials-Bureaucrats-Police-Judges) BUT Double Jobs in All Spheres With ONLY Minm Wages For ALL (Incl. Rulers-Judges as They Encourage It Against Laws) And Strict One Job Per Family Norm. Until then Lets Not Pay Any Taxes & Charges to To Govts To Stop These Wastages However, Parties Can Give Any Freebies from Party Funds